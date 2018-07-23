The MSJ is calling for action to be taken against police officer accused of assaulting New Grant residents

The Movement for Social Justice wants action to be taken against a police officer accused of assaulting New Grant residents.

Head of the MSJ David Abdullah says Mr. Stephen Williams must act before he goes on the leave in September.

Mr. Abdulla is also calling on the Director of Public Prosecutions to intervene.

He says the recently launched Governement Crime Preventon programme would be worthless if nothing is done in this matter.

In January the officer allegedly sprayed residents with waterhose from a fire truck to get them to stop protesting.

Two weeks ago the MSJ head told the media the Police Complaints Authority reviewed the case and found grounds for criminal charges.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday Mr. Abdulah said the officer must be held to account.

Mr. Abdullah said his party will continue to monitor the situation to ensure justice for the residents.