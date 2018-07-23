Devant Maharaj insisting that the Galleons Passage is not up to do the job

Devant Maharaj is again throwing cold waters on the government’s procurement of the Galleon’s Passage.

The former Transport Minister yesterday called a news conference casting doubt on the suitability of the vessel to join the Inter-Island Service.

Mr. Maharaj is insisting the Galleons Passage is not up to the job and the government is trying to suppress the facts behind the purchase of the vessel.

Mr. Maharaj, flanked by Attorney Nyree Alfonso and Senator Saddam Hussein said the vessel is not good enough.

He said there are deficiencies with the Galleons Passage and reports on its unsuitability are being hidden.

He is also claiming the cost of the vessel will be up to thirty million dollars when retrofitting and other changes are added.

And Maritime Attorney Ms. Alfonso said she is not taking political sides, but the vessel is unsuitable and the Opposition has been saying it for some time now.

Ms. Alfonso is also wary of the way the vessel was procured.

But the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan has said the claims being made are unpatriotic and carry no weight.

The Minister is to host a news conference today to respond to the reports and claims.