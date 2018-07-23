Deadly crash in Valencia…2 best friends dead

Two best friends have died in a crash in Valencia.

23-year-old Shaquille Patrick and 24-year-old Romell Goodridge were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another vehicle yesterday morning at around 6:45.

The friends were from Robinson Lane, Damarie Hill, Guaico, Sangre Grande.

The two men were returning home after attending a party in Arima.

Reports are saying they suffered broken limbs and neck as well as punctured lungs and other internal injuries.

Police reports say a Nissan Almera, driven by Mr. Goodridge, was heading east when it collided with a Ford Ranger driven by Israel Khan of Cemetery Street, Princess Town.

Mr. Khan was heading in the opposite direction.

Mr. Patrick was in the front passenger seat of the Nissan Almera.

Both men died instantly but Mr. Khan was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated and kept for observation.

Both Mr. Patrick and Mr. Goodridge were thrown out of their vehicle as it spun around on impact.