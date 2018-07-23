Another fatal accident claims the life of a businessman

And another accident, this time in San Fernando has claimed the life of businessman Javed Hassanali.
37-year-old Mr. Hassanali was returning home after visiting a friend when the accident occurred yesterday morning at around 3.55.
It is said Mr. Hassanali was heading south along the San Fernando Bypass when, it is believed he fell asleep behind the wheel.
His black Hilux mounted the median near the Pleasantville traffic lights.
His 36-year-old girlfriend was also in the van.
Police say Mr. Hassanali got out of the van, stepped onto the northern lane and was struck by a white wagon.
The driver did not stop.
Mr. Hassanali died at the scene.
The road death toll is being put at 48 so far this year.
President of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield says too many lives are being lost.
Ms. Inglefield wants people to exercise greater caution.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.