Another fatal accident claims the life of a businessman

And another accident, this time in San Fernando has claimed the life of businessman Javed Hassanali.

37-year-old Mr. Hassanali was returning home after visiting a friend when the accident occurred yesterday morning at around 3.55.

It is said Mr. Hassanali was heading south along the San Fernando Bypass when, it is believed he fell asleep behind the wheel.

His black Hilux mounted the median near the Pleasantville traffic lights.

His 36-year-old girlfriend was also in the van.

Police say Mr. Hassanali got out of the van, stepped onto the northern lane and was struck by a white wagon.

The driver did not stop.

Mr. Hassanali died at the scene.

The road death toll is being put at 48 so far this year.

President of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield says too many lives are being lost.

Ms. Inglefield wants people to exercise greater caution.