Gunman opens fire on a busy avenue in Toronto

Posted on July 23, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-19A gunman opened fire on a busy avenue in Toronto, killing a young woman and wounding 13 other people, one of them critically.

 

The critically wounded in the Canadian city’s Greek town district is a girl of eight or nine years old.

 

The gunman is said to have turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.

 

The attack erupted on Danforth Avenue last evening, when the area was teeming with people.

