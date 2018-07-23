Concerns over the possible appointment of Gary Griffith to Police Commissioner post

There are growing concerns about the possible appointment of Gary Griffith to the post of Police Commissioner.

The Police Social and Welfare Association President Inspector Michael Seales says officers are not in favour of such an appointment.

Reports, not yet confirmed say former government Minister, is the choice of the ruling Peoples National Movement.

For 2 years Mr. Griffith was the Minister of National Security under the previous Peoples Partnership government.

Inspector Seales is reported as saying politics and policing do not mix and Mr. Griffith’s past political roles could make his appointment problematic.

Mr. Seales was an applicant for the post and so too was Assistant Superintendent Anand Ramesar who is also the General Secretary of the Police Association.

But former Minister Jack Warner welcomes the possibility of Gary Griffith being given the job.

Government has not confirmed that Mr. Griffith is its choice.

There has been controversy surrounding the process used by the Police Service Commission in nominating persons for the top cop position.

The government, via the parliament, has already rejected three nominees, including the current Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams.

Mr. Griffith is said to be on the merit list, and is likely to be the next nominee to be debated in the parliament.

The government said no to Stephen Williams who has subsequently said he is not surprised by the decision.

Mr. Williams will proceed on pre retirement leave in September.