Another nominee for CoP to be submitted to the President soon

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission is today reported, as saying another nominee for the position of Police Commissioner will be submitted to the President of the Republic soon.

But Chairman Seepersad is neither confirming nor denying the next nominee to be debated in the parliament is former Minister Gary Griffith.

Chairman Seepersad says a statutory meeting will be held this week.

She is quoted as saying the commission is trying to meet and deal with the process as quickly as possible.

The parliament has already rejected three nominees sent by the commission, among them Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams.

Reports have been saying that the next nominee for the post is former government Minister Gary Griffith.

But the Police Association has already said no to Mr. Griffith, although it is not yet official.

A women’s organisation is also saying no.

Fulade Mutota of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development said the selection process lacked input from the people.

Last week, one of the candidates for the post of Commissioner of Police, Wayne Hayde, wrote to the PSC demanding that his name be put on the merit list.

Ms. Seepersad reportedly revealed that the commission has been seeking legal action on the matter.