Minister Rohan Sinanan tells Barrackpore residents he will not bow to pressure of persons who choose to protest in that way

The Works and Transport Minister tells Barrackpore residents, burning tyres will not force action on the part of his Ministry.

The residents have been staging fiery demonstrations over the poor condition of roads in the area.

Minister Rohan Sinanan is reported as saying he will not bow to the pressure of persons who choose to protest in that way.

Yesterday the residents again blocked roads with burning debris as they insisted no patch job would be accepted.

Councillor for the area Kumarie Kuarsingh told Newscenter 5 the residents want their roads fixed and they are prepared to go the distance.

Minister Sinanan is quoted as saying he spoke with the MP for the area, Dr. Roodal Moonilal last week and a crew was put together to do some patching.

He says the crew could not get into the community on Monday because of the protest.

Councillor Kuarsingh said yesterday she spoke with officials at the Ministry of Works on Monday, but the response was not what she expected.

The Minister of Works says he is aware that a lot of roads across the country need paving.

He says only yesterday he approved a program for 49 projects.