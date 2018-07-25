I955 FM


Another murder…in Port of Spain

Posted on July 25, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageMurder in Port of Spain.

 

The deceased is yet to be identified.

 

Reports say at about 6.15am yesterday, two men were seen fighting on Queen Janelle Commissiong Street, Port of Spain.

 

Police were contacted.

 

When officers arrived, they found the man bleeding from multiple injuries about his body.

 

Police say he appeared to have been beaten and stabbed repeatedly.

 

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, and died at around 7.10a.m.

 

A bloodied red-handle knife, as well as an iron bar, was recovered from the scene.

 

The suspect in the incident, a 37-year-old man from Upper Village Council Street, Laventille, was admitted to hospital for treatment.

 

Investigations are continuing.

