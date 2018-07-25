2 men caught transporting $400,000 worth of marijuana will know their fate on Friday

Two men who pleaded guilty to transporting $400,000 worth in marijuana will know their fate on Friday.
23-year-old Devenish Balkissoon, and 21-year-old Jamil Khan both of Pasqual Street, Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro pleaded guilty to marijuana trafficking in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
The court heard that at around 11 p.m. PCs Nanhoo, Ali, Dwarika, Charles, and WPC Sookoo were on mobile patrol along Mahabalsingh Trace, Navet Village when they stopped a vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle officers allegedly found a white feedbag containing the marijuana on the floor of the front passenger seat.
Mr. Balkissoon and Mr. Khan were arrested and taken to the Rio Claro Police Station and charged with the offence of possession of marijuana for trafficking.
PC Ali laid the charge.
Mr. Balkissoon and Mr. Khan were remanded at the Golden Grove Prison until Friday when their criminal background will be read to the court.
