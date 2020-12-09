THA Elections to be held on January 25th 2021

The race for control of the Tobago House of Assembly has officially started, with the announcement of the Election date.

Yesterday, the Office of the President of the Republic announced January 25th 2021 as the date of the THA Election.

Nomination Day is January 4th 2021.

President of the Republic Paula Mae Weekes issued a statement yesterday confirming the date of the polls.

Head of the Tobago Council of the ruling Peoples National Movement, Tracey Davidson Celestine yesterday said her side is ready and the troops have been on the ground.

Political Leader of the Minority Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke is confident of a sweeping victory.

One of the other parties on the island is the Platform of Truth led by former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles.

Mr. Charles is promising to say more on his party’s participation in the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Election.

In the last THA Election the PNM won 10 of the 12 districts in Tobago.

The PDP captured 2.