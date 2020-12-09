Amendments to Procurement Bill passed

Senator Maria Dillon-Remy

The government has gotten its way in the Upper House by the passage of the amendments to the Procurement Bill.

One Independent Senator provided the “yes” vote needed to pass the legislation.

After several hours of debate on the controversial piece of legislation yesterday, all but one of the Independent Senators with held their vote.

Senator Maria Dillon Remy’s vote was definitive.

With the expectation that the Opposition Senators would not have supported the amendments, government needed one vote from among the independents.

Reading from the results of the vote, Senate President Christine Kangaloo confirmed passage of the Bill.

Earlier Independent Senator Paul Richards, who abstained from the vote, said there are no winners following the vote on the Bill.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the House, passage of the legislation is critical.

However Opposition Senator Wade Mark described the Bill as unsafe.

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi responded to the dispute over the Bill during his contribution.

Mr. Al Rawi also explained why services must now come under the umbrella of procurement.

The Attorney General said, had Procurement Law been in place, the Piarco Airport and other scandals would not have happened.