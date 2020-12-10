2 babies, months old, test positive for COVID-19 in Tobago

Two babies, 5 and 6 months old have been infected with the coronavirus.

The babies are in Tobago.

On Tuesday the Division of Health confirmed the 5-months-old baby had contracted the virus.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health revealed that another Tobago infant, just 6-months-old, had also been infected.

Confirmation of the latest infection came at the Ministry’s briefing from Medical Chief of Staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Dr. Joanne Paul.

Dr. Paul advised parents and guardians to look for signs of illness in their children, which in some cases could be very mild.

She gave the information while speaking about the emerging cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children in Trinidad and Tobago.

She said MIS-C is a condition that causes inflammation to the major internal organs in children, affecting their lungs, brains and most seriously their hearts.