No ID yet on the bodies of 3 Venezuelans found in a burnt house in St. James

December 9, 2020

Police have not yet release names of the 3 people found dead in a burnt house in St. James.

The charred bodies were found after Fire Fighters put out a blaze at the house located at Freedom Place, Upper Dibe Road St. James.

Yesterday morning shortly after 2 o’clock, explosions were heard at the house in St. James.

Residents say they heard the explosions, which sounded like gunshots, and then they saw the house on fire.

According to residents in the area the people who lived in the house spoke Spanish and may have been from Venezuela.

