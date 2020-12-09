CoP supporting legalisation of pepper spray

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith is supporting the legalisation of pepper spray so that women in particular can protect themselves from attacks.

Speaking during the weekly police media conference yesterday, Commissioner Griffith said pepper spray could be useful, in light of the many incidents of rape and murder perpetrated against women and minors over the last months.

The top cop said he understands the concerns of the Prime Minister with regard to criminals also accessing the pepper spray.

However he said he stands by his suggestion.

The Commissioner said pepper spray is non lethal and only one spray is required to disarm a threat.