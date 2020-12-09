Works and Transport Minister calling on commuters to avoid using PH taxi service

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is calling on commuters to avoid using PH taxis.

Yesterday Minister Sinanan said PH taxis are illegal and should not be used by the traveling public.

He was responding to questions in the Upper House from Independent Senator Paul Richards.

The Minister admitted that the law regarding PH taxis does not fall under his purview but his Ministry has been doing its part to clamp down on the illegal practice.

Minister Sinanan said the State is seeking to establish a system for PH drivers, if only to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

But Senator Paul Richards yesterday wanted to know more.

