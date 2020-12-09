State told to clamp down on PH taxis

The operators of conventional taxis in Trinidad and Tobago are calling on the authorities to clamp down on what is called PH taxis.

Following the killing of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley last week, the long-standing debate of PH taxis is on again.

The young woman disappeared after she was last seen getting into a private vehicle that was working taxi in the San Juan area.

Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Network, Mr. Adrian Agosta yesterday told a news conference the authorities care about again, after the unfortunate tragedy involving the teenager.

Mr. Agosta feels members of the public have also been contributing to the dangers of using PH taxis by their actions over the years.

The network said it has writing to the authorities several times seeking talks on the situation, but there has been no fruitful development.