Sunil Sookoo killed in a freak accident in central Trinidad

A freak accident on a jobsite has led to the death of Sunil Sookoo.

Mr. Sookoo was hit and killed by an excavator in central yesterday afternoon.

Initial reports are saying Mr. Sookoo was sitting on the ground at the job site while an excavator was clearing dirt.

It is said the heavy equipment rolled over him unknown to the driver.

Mr. Sookoo was later found lying face down in the dirt.

He was already dead.

Police are said to be probing the matter.