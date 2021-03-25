Point Fortin MP describes murder of Martin Pattan as brutal

Member of Parliament for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards

Member of Parliament for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards describes as brutal the murder of Martin Pattan.

Thirty-four-year-old Mr. Pattan was chopped to death at his Egypt Village home at around 3:30am yesterday.

Reports say armed men stormed his house demanding cash and drugs.

Mr. Pattan’s girlfriend and 4-year-old son were held captive in another room while he was tortured and killed.

Yesterday Mr. Richards said his heart goes out to his children who are now fatherless.

Mr. Richards told us the brazen and cruel behavior of criminals is worrisome.

There were reports indicating that Mr. Pattan was a scrap iron dealer.

However President of the representing association Allan Ferguson said that was incorrect.

