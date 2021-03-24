Government denies any contradiction in its statements regarding acquisition of vaccines by Private Sector

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Government denies any contradiction in its statements regarding the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines by the Private Sector.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the matter arose after many reached out to him offering assistance.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark raised the issue during the questions for oral answer in the Senate yesterday.

Minister Deyalsingh then read parts of the letter received from ANSA MCAL.

The Minister said there has been Private Sector support since the start of the pandemic.