I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Calls for stricter measures to be implemented for inter island travel

Posted on March 24, 2021 by admin
A.P.T. James

Head of the Eric Williams Memorial Committee, Reginald Vidale calls for stricter measures to be implemented for travel between Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Vidale is suggesting that persons be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to leave Trinidad.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday he said Tobago is COVID free and should be allowed to stay that way.

Mr. Vidale said given that there is a surge in parts of Trinidad protective measures should be taken.

There were at last count, 3 active cases in Tobago.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *