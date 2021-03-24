Calls for stricter measures to be implemented for inter island travel

A.P.T. James

Head of the Eric Williams Memorial Committee, Reginald Vidale calls for stricter measures to be implemented for travel between Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Vidale is suggesting that persons be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to leave Trinidad.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday he said Tobago is COVID free and should be allowed to stay that way.

Mr. Vidale said given that there is a surge in parts of Trinidad protective measures should be taken.

There were at last count, 3 active cases in Tobago.