Another COVID death recorded

One more COVID-19 death is recorded locally.

The latest update from the Ministry of Health shows that the number increased from 140 to 141.

The Ministry’s update indicates that the victim was an elderly male.

The last COVID-19 death was recorded on March 8th.

Meanwhile, 4 more persons have contracted the virus.

the Ministry says there are now 151 active cases in the country, 13 are at hospital.

It also says 277 persons are in state quarantine facilities, while 134 are in home isolation.