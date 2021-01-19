Stop calling my name … A warning to Tobago politicians from the UNC leader

The leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad Bissessar calls on the Peoples National Movement in Tobago, to stop calling her name.

The Opposition Leader takes issue with the UNC being dragged into the election campaign in Tobago.

Last night Mrs. Persad Bissessar said her party is not in the race to the assembly, but it does want the PNM out of office.

She was speaking at a virtual meeting of her UNC, giving support to the candidates contesting the By-Elections in Trinidad, which are to be held on the same day of the THA polls.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar also dismissed claims by the PNM that there is a political relationship between the UNC and the Progressive Democratic Patriots, which is led by Watson Duke.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was critical of the PNM’s handling of the zip line project, which has been a major top in the platforms ahead of the election in Tobago.

The Opposition Leader called on the PNM and its Political Leader in Tobago, Tracy Davidson Celestine to come clean.