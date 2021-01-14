Police warn that this may not be the best weekend to head to the beach

Superintendent of TTPS, Roger Alexander

This may not be the best weekend to drive along the North Coast Road as the police service sends a warning to the public.

It says no overcrowding will be tolerated at beaches, as officers will be enforcing parking restrictions.

Superintendent of police Roger Alexander says only the car park facilities will be utilized by persons visiting Maracas and Las Cuevas Bay.

He says parking along the roadway would not be allowed in an effort to curb the number of persons visiting the beaches.

Superintendent Alexander also warns police officers would be out in their numbers along the North Coast Road to ensure persons follow the rules.

The action follows what was termed as a “beach party” at Tyrico last Sunday.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of patrons dancing to loud music and drinking at the beach.

Officers of the Northeastern Division visited the scene and shut down the event.

On the Beyond the Tape program on Tuesday Superintendent Alexander said no one would be allowed to breach the COVID-19 protocols.