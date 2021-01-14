NCC tells stakeholders have your virtual Carnival but it would not be funded by the State

NCC head Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters

The National Carnival Commission says it has no money to boost virtual carnival events.

NCC head Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters maintains there will be no Carnival this year and therefore the government has allocated no funds to the staging of the national event.

Mr. Peters also says the NCC is not in any position to financially support Carnival interest groups wishing to stage virtual events or otherwise.

He was speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday.

Mr. Peters said some Carnival stakeholders have approached the NCC requesting millions of dollars.

He said he is not at all sold on a virtual Carnival, as it will not benefit anyone else but the promoter.

Mr. Peters said the NCC has proposed an antecedent look this year where archives on the history of Carnival would be used.

He said the government has accepted this proposal.