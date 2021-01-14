OWTU gives TCL 1 week to respond to dismissal of workers

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union gives the Trinidad Cement Limited a one-week deadline to respond to the dismissal of workers.

Chief Labour Relations Officer, Lyndon Mendoza led the members in protest at the company’s south office yesterday.

He said what the company is doing is wrong and it will not be allowed.

According to Mr. Mendoza the government has given financial assistance to the manufacturing sector so there is no need to retrench staff.

He said the workers are angry and frustrated and are prepared to fight.