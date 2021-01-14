More positive COVID cases reported at POSGH

President of The Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stuart

More positive cases are reported at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The Registered Nurses Association says patients and members of staff have contracted the virus and there are growing concerns at the institution.

President of the association, Idi Stuart yesterday said 1 patient who tested positive died at the hospital.

Mr. Stuart said there is concern not just for the lives of nurses and other staff at the hospital but patients who may not be able to fight off the deadly virus.

He said this is recommended by the Center for Disease Control in the United States.

According to Mr. Stuart now is a good time to reduce the patient population at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

He feels patients can be sent to other hospitals and facilities, which are part of the parallel health care system.