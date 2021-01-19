ASA Wright Nature Center closes its doors…49 people are now without jobs

The ASA Wright Nature Center has closed its doors and 49 people are now without jobs.

The center closed up operations because of the measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.

The employees were sent home last Friday.

Chairperson of the board Professor Judith Gobin says it was virtually impossible to maintain the monthly operating costs of approximately $450,000, which included salaries.

Professor Gobin is reported as saying it was a very difficult decision to make.

She said the not for profit trust remains functional and will continue managing its protected areas as a wildlife sanctuary.

The board chairperson also said ASA Wright is a foreign exchange earner but was not given a COVID-19 relief grant.

She said efforts to get assistance from the State failed, because the center did not qualify.