Protesting public sector workers in Belize call Prime Minister Brecino…a coward

Posted on May 14, 2021 by admin
Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno

Protesting teachers and other public workers in Belize call the Prime Minister a coward, after he place on Facebook his government’s offer.

Yesterday President of the Belize National Teachers Union, Elena Smith challenged Prime Minister Brecino to face workers and stop hiding before social media.

President of the Public Service Union, Gerald Henry said the strike would continue.

Mr. Henry said public sector workers are in control and can collapse any government.

The union leader said nothing could happen in the country if the public sectors workers refuse to perform their duties.

