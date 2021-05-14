Israeli Military attack Gaza

The Israeli Military directs heavy artillery fire and dozens of airstrikes into Gaza.
The attacks occurred last night and into this morning.
There are growing fears that a ground invasion of the territory could be launched to quell rocket fire from Palestinian militants.
As the Israeli bombardment rained down, United Nations officials inside Gaza said dozens of people had fled their homes in the north and east of the Enclave to seek refuge in schools.
