I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Israeli Military attack Gaza

Posted on May 14, 2021 by admin

The Israeli Military directs heavy artillery fire and dozens of airstrikes into Gaza.

The attacks occurred last night and into this morning.

There are growing fears that a ground invasion of the territory could be launched to quell rocket fire from Palestinian militants.

As the Israeli bombardment rained down, United Nations officials inside Gaza said dozens of people had fled their homes in the north and east of the Enclave to seek refuge in schools.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *