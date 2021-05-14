2nd storey of house destroyed by fire in Cocorite

The second storey of a house in west Trinidad is completely destroyed by fire.

According to reports the home located at LP #24 Nile Street, Cocorite and was owned by Cheryl Marshall.

The building went up in flames at around 10am yesterday.

Sixty-three-year-old Ms. Marshall told the fire service she was in the living room watching television when she heard a loud noise.

A short time later the living room was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Ms. Marshall received minor burns to her left arm but had the presence of mind to grab her 5-year-old grandson and run from the blazing house.

Her sister, 60-year-old Ann-Marie Joseph who resides downstairs, escaped unharmed.

The entire upstairs area and its contents were destroyed.

Damage has been estimated at approximately $300,000.

Investigations are now underway into what caused the blaze.