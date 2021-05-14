45,000 Tobagonians have so far qualified for COVID vaccine

Head of the Secretary for Health Tracey Davison Celestine

Forty-five thousand people in Tobago have so far qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine.

General Manager of Primary Care Services at the Tobago Regional Health Authority, Dr. Roxanne Mitchell gave the figures this morning.

Also speaking at the weekly COVID briefing in Tobago a short while ago was Head of the Secretary for Health Tracey Davison Celestine.

She said there are more facilities for COVID positive and recovering patients.

She also noted that there are 2 streams of testing which can be conducted on the island.