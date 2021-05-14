DOMA President has message for naysayers

DOMA President, Gregory Aboud

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association is telling naysayers to stop the blame game, criticisms and attacks in the face of rising COVID deaths and cases.

DOMA President Gregory Aboud says the nation is at war with a deadly virus, bodies are falling and lives are being adversely affected.

According to Mr. Aboud, this is a time to band together and not get distracted.

Mr. Aboud says the various commentators and protagonists do not appear to be what he calls big picture thinkers.

He believes they may be so influenced by partisan interests that they fail to appreciate the more serious situation facing the country.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning he said, people must put their individual feelings aside.

Mr. Aboud also applauded the Bhagwansingh group for its voluntary closure until May 23rd.

He is urging the rest of the business community to initiate any action that can reduce activity and assist in controlling this current COVID wave.