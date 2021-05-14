I955 FM


Postpone SEA…a call from the President of TTUTA

Posted on May 14, 2021 by admin
President of TTUTA, Antonia De Freitas

There is a call for this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment to be postponed.

The appeal comes from the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association.

Its head, Antonia De Freitas says given the ongoing increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the exam, which is carded for June 10th, should be postponed.

Ms. De Freitas believes the date is too soon.

She says the date is worrying, as teachers have not yet been vaccinated.

Ms. De Freitas says dialogue with the Education Ministry on the matter is crucial.

The TTUTA head was speaking with Newscentre 5 earlier.

