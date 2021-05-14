Reports of COVID-19 infections at a supermarket in the east

There are reports that several workers at the Extra Foods in Grand Bazaar are COVID-19 positive and are still being told to turn up for duty.

Newscenter 5 understands managers are among those infected.

When contacted this morning, a manager, identified as Andrew Austin promised to officially respond.

Up to news time there was no reply.

Mr. Austin did not confirm nor deny the reports.

However he said the supermarket has taken several measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus among staff members and customers.

He did complain that customers were not complying with the measures in place.

And Head of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee says his members are proactive when it comes to minimising staff contact.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning Mr. Diptee explained it not always easy but systems are in place to deal with infections at workplaces.

Mr. Diptee said supermarkets are essential but workers are not being treated as such.

The association added that it remains heartbroken that it was not allowed to bring in vaccinations for its members and workers.