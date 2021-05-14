Argument in Valencia turns deadly

A 20-year-old man is stabbed to death in Valencia.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher Olivierre also known as Jojo.

Mr. Oliverre was killed during an altercation with another man.

Reports say at around 6:35 last evening, Mr. Oliverre was walking along Paradise Lane when he got into an altercation with a 19-year-old man.

The suspect is said to have pulled out a knife and dealt Mr. Oliverre several stab wounds to his chest.

Another man, Jason Oliverre was also stabbed during the incident.

They were both taken to hospital where Christopher Oliverre died.

The suspect fled the scene but later surrendered to police at the Valencia Police Station.

Enquiries are continuing.