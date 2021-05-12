Cyber attack on US oil pipeline causes panic buying

A cyber attack on a vital US oil pipeline is starting to have an impact on the public.

The critical colonial pipeline was shut down after a ransomware attack last Friday and is not expected to substantially restore service for a few more days.

Gas stations across the US east coast are turning away customers as their reservoirs empty amid panic buying.

Airline groups are worried it could have an impact on flights.

So far, 2 flights have had to be rescheduled to add fuelling stops.