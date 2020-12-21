Police probe 3 murders, 2 in St. James and 1 in Caroni.

In the latest situation, 2 men are shot dead at their home in Dibe, Long Circular.

The identities of the dead men have not yet been released.

Reports say the incident took place this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands residents reported hearing several explosions coming from the house before calling the police.

When lawmen arrived they found the bodies of the 2 men with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

And a man well known to police is gunned down in Caroni

He has been identified as Doorel Simon.

Reports say the incident took place around 10:05 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Simon was walking with his female companion along the road way near D&C Convenience Store when a vehicle pulled up along side them and 2 men armed with guns began firing shots.

Mr. Simon was hit several times about his body.

He died at the scene.

The woman was unhurt.

The armed assailants then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police believe the killing may have been drug related.

Investigations are continuing.