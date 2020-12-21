Shipments of 2nd coronavirus vaccine authorised in US has left for distribution

Initial shipments of the second coronavirus vaccine authorised in the US left a distribution center Sunday, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.
The trucks
left the factory in the Memphis area with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc.
and the National Institutes of Health.
The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just 3 days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.
