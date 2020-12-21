The country records 26 new cases of COVID-19

There are now 26 new cases of the coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday the total number of cases since the first infection now stands at 7,000.

The deaths remain at 123.

In its update yesterday the Ministry said there are currently 420 active cases of the virus.

The total number of patients at hospital is 20.

Four hundred and twenty-two are in State quarantine facilities and 354 are in home self-isolation.

The Ministry said of the 354 persons at home, 37 are in the care of the prison system.