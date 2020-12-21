More arrests for breach of COVID-19 regulations

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with breaching the COVID-19 regulations.

They were among 17 people held during an Anti-Crime Exercise in the Couva district last Friday.

In a statement the TTPS says officers of the Central Division proceeded to a nightclub at Perseverance, where they arrested 12 people for breach of the COVID regulations.

It says the partygoers who live in the Couva and California districts, were also ticketed for failing to wear a facemask.

The officers then proceeded to an apartment building at Lisas Gardens, Couva, where they arrested a 30-year-old man for possession of a Smith and Wesson Revolver loaded with 3 rounds of ammunition.

The TTPS says at that same location, a 26-year-old man was held for possession of a quantity of cocaine.

It says as the exercise continued, officers arrested 3 other people relative to ongoing investigations into reports of robbery with violence and kidnapping.