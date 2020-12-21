Government gets backing from MSJ

Political leader of the MSJ, David Abdullah

The government is getting the backing of the Movement for Social Justice

Political leader of the MSJ, David Abdullah yesterday said the government has every right to be concerned about the number of migrants making the journey from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Abdullah agrees with the Prime Minister when he last week made the distinction between a refugee and a migrant worker.

He said his MSJ is not supporting illegal entry into Trinidad and Tobago.

The MSJ leader also noted that there are some non-governmental organisations, which are adding to the migrant problems, by encouraging illegal entry.

And the Venezuelan authorities are saying a total of 31 bodies have been found from the Guiria shipwreck which was reportedly bringing Venezuelans to Trinidad and Tobago.

Protesters staged a demonstration outside the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Washington yesterday, condemning this country’s treatment of Venezuelans seeking refuge.

Protesters insisted the Venezuelans were turned back from Trinidad and Tobago and later drowned.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Coast Guard has said that is false information.

And the United States Embassy in Port of Spain says don’t blame its sanctions on Venezuela for the suffering of the Venezuelan people.

In a statement yesterday the US Embassy said the blame for the problems in Venezuela is being incorrectly placed on the US.

The Embassy said Nicolas Maduro and his supporters are to be blamed for the dire economic, political and human rights conditions in Venezuela.

According to the statement millions of Venezuelans have fled their homes since Mr. Maduro assumed office.