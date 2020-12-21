Government’s management of migrant situation being described as poor

Naparima MP, Rodney Charles

At a news conference yesterday, government’s management of the migrant situation has been described as poor.

Former Ambassador to the United Nations, now Naparima MP, Rodney Charles yesterday said there are 4 things, which the government must do to save relations with Venezuela.

Among the 4, the creation of a humane migration policy and a review of the non-interference position.

At the news conference Mr. Charles said Trinidad and Tobago should become an honest broker and there must be a strong and studied lockdown of the borders, aimed at preventing the influx of Venezuelans.

Mr. Charles wants the Prime Minister to stop his “badjohnism” and get his Ministers of National Security and Foreign and CARICOM Affairs to work or remove them.

He feels the Prime Minister has shown he is no Diplomat and may need the help of other bodies such as CARICOM and the Commonwealth to assist with what he called a crisis.