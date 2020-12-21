Government told to bring back Procurement Bill in its original form or it would not get Opposition support

Senator Wade Mark

The Trinidad and Tobago government led by Keith Rowley is being told there will be no Opposition support for any piece of legislation brought to the Parliament, until the Procurement Bill in its original form, returns.

The leader of the Opposition United National Congress in the Senate, Wade Mark yesterday said the government has been brutal with its treatment on the Bill, which was recently passed in both houses.

At a news conference yesterday Senator Mark said the amendments to the Public Procurement Act should be withdrawn.

Senator Mark said the government’s changes to the Bill would pave the way for thievery, banditry and naked corruption.

The UNC legislator said while in opposition the Peoples National Movement falsely championed the need to address corruption and bid rigging in the procurement of goods, works and services.

But Senator Mark said the promises were obviously empty and cheap.