Police are seeking public assistance in identifying body found near Claxton Bay

Police are seeking the identity of a body found near Claxton Bay.

The man was found with a bullet wound to the head yesterday morning, by officers on mobile patrol along Connector Road.

The man was in a shallow drain at the side of the road.

Police have not yet been able to get a positive identification of the man.

The bullet wound was to the left side of the man’s head.

The murder victim was wearing a pair of denim jeans, grey tee shirt and a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James.