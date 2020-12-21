Police are seeking public assistance in identifying body found near Claxton Bay

Police are seeking the identity of a body found near Claxton Bay.
The man was found with a bullet wound to the head yesterday morning, by officers on mobile patrol along Connector Road.
The man was in a shallow drain at the side of the road.
Police have not yet been able to get a positive identification of the man.
The bullet wound was to the left side of the man’s head.
The murder victim was wearing a pair of denim jeans, grey tee shirt and a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James.
