Angostura workers walk off the job…they want their Christmas bonus

Scores of Angostura workers walk off the job.
Reports say over 200 employees abandoned their duties yesterday in protest, after they were told they would not be receiving their annual bonus.
The representing Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union describes the situation as unfortunate.
President Michael Annisette says his members were promised bonuses but were told they would be given turkey and ham instead.
Mr. Annisette says Angostura would have made profits and the workers feels they too should benefit.
He says they felt betrayed by management.
Mr. Annisette was speaking with Newscenter 5.
