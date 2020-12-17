I955 FM


Jamaican national shot and killed at Brian Lara Promenade

December 17, 2020
Brian Lara Promenade

A Jamaican national Neil Johnson,  who lived in Trinidad and Tobago for over 14 years, has died at  hospital after he was shot along the Brian Lara Promanade in the capital.

The incident occurred last Sunday but 46-year-old Mr. Johnson died yesterday.

Police have since detained a man who is expected to be charged for murder.

Reports say Mr. Johnson, originally from the central Parish of Clarendon,  was at work at a food cart which serves jerk chicken, when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire.

The gunman ran off but persons on the Promenade alerted the police on duty nearby.

The gunman was quickly apprehended.

Mr.  Johnson was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was stabilized while the suspect was taken to the police station where he was questioned.

