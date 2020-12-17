Man killed while attempting to part a fight at a bar in Toco

In an attempt to end a fight at a bar in Toco, Darron Mcdavid is stabbed to death.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night.
Reports say Mr. Mcdavid was at a bar located at Toco Main Road, Matura when a fight broke out between 2 men he knew.
Mr. Mcdavid tried to intervene in what was said to be a very heated confrontation and was stabbed while trying to end it.
Mr. Macdavid is reported to have walked a short distance away from the bar, where he collapsed
He died at the scene.
Eastern Division Police are continuing enquiries.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error