New measures to curb spread of COVID-19 in Grenada after cluster of cases found at Sandals

Sandals All Inclusive Resort, Grenada

New measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 have been implemented in Grenada.

As of last night the measures are in effect.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says the adjustments come after confirmation that a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found at the Sandals All Inclusive Resort.

In an address to the nation the Prime Minister said there would be no lockdowns.

The Prime Minister said on Monday night an investigation has been launched to determine if the Sandals All-Inclusive Resort breached COVID-19 protocols, in the wake of the recent increase in positive cases in the country.

He said there would be an urgent meet with the owners of the property as has been directed by The COVID-19 Committee.

Dr. Mitchell who is also the Minister for National Security said the magnitude of the newly identified cluster, signals in no uncertain terms that it cannot be business as usual this Christmas season.

He said it would not be wise for people to sacrifice a few moments of pleasure or monetary gain this Christmas, only to face possible severe health consequences and even death in the aftermath.