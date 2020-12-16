A promise of better quality of living for middle class with new finance bill…and an apology from an Opposition Senator

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

A promise from the government of a better quality of life for the middle class with the new finance bill 2020, but the Opposition is not buying it.

During debate in the Senate yesterday Finance Minister Colm Imbert told of hikes to tax allowances.

Minister Imbert said the working class would benefit greatly from additional money in their hands.

However, Opposition Senator Wade Mark was not convinced.

He believes mischief is afoot.

The Senator described it as a bill for the elite.

And earlier in the sitting of the Senate, an apology from Opposition Legislator, Jerlean John.

Last week she criticised Independent Senator Dr. Maria Dillon Remy for her vote in favour of the Procurement Amendment Bill.

Independent Senator Paul Richards took the matter to the House, suggesting that Ms. John be sent before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Senator John expressed her regret at the statements she made.

The President of the Senate, Christine Kangaloo, accepted her apology.

Ms. John was accused of tarnishing the integrity of Dr. Dillon Remy’s vote which gave the government the go-ahead to pass the Bill.